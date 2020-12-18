TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $640.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 7,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,034.92. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 110,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,249.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,285 shares of company stock valued at $107,028. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

