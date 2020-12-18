Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited engages in the production and distribution of beer products in the People’s Republic of China. The Company sells its beer under the trademark of TSINGTAO BEER. The company also engages in prepackaged food accommodation and design, manufacture and distribution of tea beverages. It also offers malt, car rental services, warehousing, packaging, logistic services and travel services. In addition, it imports and exports beer and involves in waste material recycling. Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited is based in Qingdao, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Tsingtao Brewery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of Tsingtao Brewery stock opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.80. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $52.31.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

