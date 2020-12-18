TTC Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bibox and IDEX. Over the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00059029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.96 or 0.00378282 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00026166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.08 or 0.02456001 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Bibox, BitForex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.