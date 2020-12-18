Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $121.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.88. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $127.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 330.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $5,186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 22.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 141.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 104.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

