Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Given New $22.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $264.52 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 24,706 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,293,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

