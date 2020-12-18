Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $360.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from strong demand from health care, education and crisis management organizations along with accelerated digital transformation by companies amid coronavirus crisis. SendGrid acquisition and growing adoption of Twilio Flex are also tailwinds. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for Twilio, which is an overhang on its profitability. Also increased investments in its systems and infrastructure, R&D, go-to-market team and Flex are likely to dent bottom-line.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TWLO. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Twilio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $330.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.23 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $365.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,459 shares of company stock worth $54,113,911 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

