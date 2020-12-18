Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Sunday, November 1st.

TWIN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,495. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a market cap of $105.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twin Disc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 646.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the third quarter worth $164,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

