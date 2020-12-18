TwoKeyEconomy Trading Down 30.8% Over Last 7 Days (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market cap of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00059549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.38 or 0.00376135 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00025565 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Token Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network.

TwoKeyEconomy Token Trading

TwoKeyEconomy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TwoKeyEconomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

