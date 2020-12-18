Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Steve Hoffman Sells 112,500 Shares

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Steve Hoffman sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $128,250.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Steve Hoffman sold 68,406 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $74,562.54.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Steve Hoffman sold 59,442 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $55,875.48.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Steve Hoffman sold 29,561 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $26,309.29.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Steve Hoffman sold 37,842 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $37,085.16.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Steve Hoffman sold 62,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $61,875.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Steve Hoffman sold 31,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth about $936,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 45.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

