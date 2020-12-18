U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Up 24.8%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shares rose 24.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 4,661,496 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 1,698,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $543.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in U.S. Silica by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50,798 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 70.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 111.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,643 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,295,070 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 73,721 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.