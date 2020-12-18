Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($3.75) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a report released on Monday, December 14th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will earn ($3.75) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.00). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,440. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

