Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Hits New 1-Year High at $275.28

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $275.28 and last traded at $273.76, with a volume of 1475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UI shares. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $403,096.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at $403,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 65.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth $33,000. 8.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

