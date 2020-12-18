Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Hits New 52-Week High at $275.28

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $275.28 and last traded at $273.76, with a volume of 1475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial upped their target price on Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.70 and a 200-day moving average of $193.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.02. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $403,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 86.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 34.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at $67,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 9.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.