UBS Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) a €110.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €95.82 ($112.73).

Shares of RHM opened at €86.08 ($101.27) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -203.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €74.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €76.47. Rheinmetall AG has a 52 week low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 52 week high of €109.30 ($128.59).

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

