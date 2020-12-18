UBS Group Begins Coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.08.

The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $701,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,413.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,736 shares of company stock valued at $10,318,070. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after acquiring an additional 64,735 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 531.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

