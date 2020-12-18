UBS Group Begins Coverage on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $32.46.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

