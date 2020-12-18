UBS Group Raises BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$98.00

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOO. TD Securities increased their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$84.14.

Get BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) alerts:

TSE DOO opened at C$86.29 on Tuesday. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.89. The stock has a market cap of C$7.59 billion and a PE ratio of 35.22.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.34 by C$0.79. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 5.4899995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.