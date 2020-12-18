UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock.

DGE has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,660 ($47.82) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,108.42 ($40.61).

Get Diageo plc (DGE.L) alerts:

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 2,938.50 ($38.39) on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,857.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,728.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61.

In other Diageo plc (DGE.L) news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £8,280 ($10,817.87). Insiders have bought 872 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,923 in the last three months.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.