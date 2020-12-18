UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 7,500” Price Target for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)

UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AZN. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,548.24 ($111.68).

AZN stock opened at GBX 7,542 ($98.54) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,106.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,377.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. The stock has a market cap of £98.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52-week high of £101.20 ($132.22).

In other AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

