UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded UDR from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.38.

NYSE UDR opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in UDR by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 235,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 60,374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 672,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 107,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 79,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

