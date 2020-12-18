Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $434,373.56 and $753.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

