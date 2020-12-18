UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.67

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.67 and last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of UMH Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $677.37 million, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.10.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.48). UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 4.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 108,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

