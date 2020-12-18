Unification Price Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Unification token can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex. In the last week, Unification has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Unification has a total market cap of $336,752.22 and approximately $8,500.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unification Token Profile

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. The official website for Unification is unification.com. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND.

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

