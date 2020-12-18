UniLayer Price Down 28.7% Over Last 7 Days (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. One UniLayer token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $332,124.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UniLayer alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00134525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.00768953 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00168185 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00387963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00125588 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00078174 BTC.

UniLayer Token Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,924,143 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app.

Buying and Selling UniLayer

UniLayer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.