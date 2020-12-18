United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UCBI. Stephens initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded United Community Banks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of United Community Banks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Community Banks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $27.90 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $177.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.17 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after buying an additional 1,010,032 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in United Community Banks by 748.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 586,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 516,997 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,832,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,871,000 after purchasing an additional 431,546 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,995,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 336,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

