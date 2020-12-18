United Security Bancshares to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.14 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $121.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 24.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised United Security Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised United Security Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

