UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $380.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $332.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $336.92. 22,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $319.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.64. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,257,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,579 shares of company stock worth $36,632,283 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 5,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

