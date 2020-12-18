Universal Currency (UNIT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $49,136.00

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Universal Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Universal Currency has a market cap of $2,033.10 and $49,136.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Universal Currency has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Universal Currency alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000355 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 138.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency Coin Profile

Universal Currency (UNIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2015. Universal Currency’s total supply is 20,049,110 coins and its circulating supply is 15,949,110 coins. The official website for Universal Currency is www.u-currency.com. Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PoS mining starts at block 10001 “

Universal Currency Coin Trading

Universal Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universal Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universal Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universal Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universal Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.