UNUS SED LEO Price Reaches $1.36 on Major Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00005996 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $7.15 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.00466783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000285 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000285 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.