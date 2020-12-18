Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Tops $3.65

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $3.65 or 0.00016106 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, CoinExchange, OOOBTC and Livecoin. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $36.51 million and $7.74 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00059054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.00375144 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025666 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Exrates, IDEX, OOOBTC, CoinExchange, IDAX and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

