Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend payment by 41.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

The stock has a market capitalization of $586.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $24.88.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 8,200 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,442.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin J. Bannon acquired 6,000 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. 20.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

