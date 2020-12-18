Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend payment by 42.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a payout ratio of 227.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $492.82 million, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.