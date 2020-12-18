US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.91.

US Foods stock opened at $33.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -240.91 and a beta of 1.47. US Foods has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $42.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that US Foods will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 118.7% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 251.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

