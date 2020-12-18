US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Raised to $35.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised US Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.91.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $33.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.91 and a beta of 1.47. US Foods has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,499,236.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $432,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in US Foods by 118.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 34.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

