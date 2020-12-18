USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) in a report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $78.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average of $78.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $92.26.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Feng Peng sold 330 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $27,327.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,125.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 454 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $34,635.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,942.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,922 shares of company stock valued at $649,909. 45.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 235.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 55.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

