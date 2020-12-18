Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Usio in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of USIO opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Usio has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Usio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 96,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $173,076.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,104,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,253.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Usio stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned 0.10% of Usio worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

