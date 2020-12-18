Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Downgraded to Neutral at New Street Research

New Street Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MTN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $241.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Vail Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $263.85.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts stock opened at $277.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.16.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 2,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total transaction of $625,705.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,374.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $762,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.