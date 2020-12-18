ValuEngine Upgrades XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) to Buy

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

XBIT stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. XBiotech has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $525.53 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29.

In related news, major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 182,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $3,367,839.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,154,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,106,774.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $6,862,500.00. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in XBiotech by 568.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 12.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the third quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

