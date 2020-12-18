Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VNDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

VNDA stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $726.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.