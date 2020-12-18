Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.12.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $998,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,664 shares of company stock worth $2,293,104 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $578,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 369.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 23,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $4.79 on Friday, reaching $150.31. The company had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,056. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

