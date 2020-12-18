Varonis Systems (VRNS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) recently:

12/18/2020 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – Varonis Systems was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2020 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

11/7/2020 – Varonis Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

10/27/2020 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $139.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $130.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

10/27/2020 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $130.00.

10/27/2020 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00.

10/27/2020 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $130.00 to $145.00.

10/27/2020 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $125.00 to $148.00.

10/27/2020 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $148.00.

10/27/2020 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $130.00 to $143.00.

10/23/2020 – Varonis Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $150.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $151.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $116,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,664 shares of company stock worth $2,293,104 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at $66,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

