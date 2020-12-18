Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

VSTA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Vasta Platform from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the third quarter worth $177,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vasta Platform during the third quarter valued at $1,235,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vasta Platform during the third quarter valued at $2,676,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Vasta Platform during the third quarter valued at $2,865,000.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

