Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Vector Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Vector Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Vector Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE:VGR opened at $12.86 on Thursday. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $547.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Vector Group’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vector Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $70,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Lampen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 426,486 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,292.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 291,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 100,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Vector Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

