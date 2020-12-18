Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS) Shares Gap Up to $6.50

Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.84. Velocys plc (VLS.L) shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 1,551,816 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (0.42) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

