Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Ventas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.78.

Get Ventas alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $63.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.