Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Down 11.7%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s stock price traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.47 and last traded at $47.89. 1,180,302 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 524,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCYT. ValuEngine lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -75.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $88,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,663.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,640 shares of company stock worth $4,803,773. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,018,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,977 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,691,000 after purchasing an additional 519,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,716,000 after purchasing an additional 99,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,407 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

