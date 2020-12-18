Verge Price Tops $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $119.28 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.89 or 0.00471392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000288 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000288 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,405,278,943 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

