Veritaseum (VERI) Achieves Market Cap of $5.34 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00010989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $7,830.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00059417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.98 or 0.00375642 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00025828 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

VERI is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

