Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Veritex alerts:

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.87. Veritex has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. Research analysts expect that Veritex will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,551.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,016 shares of company stock valued at $275,338 in the last three months. 5.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 214.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 270.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.