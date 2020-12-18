Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VERI. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Veritone from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,839. The company has a market capitalization of $707.47 million, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. Veritone has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $35.79.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 106.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter worth approximately $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

